Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Of Technology Akure Undergraduate 2nd Semester Registration Portal 2016/2017 Open

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

All the Federal University of Technology Akure university community are hereby informed that 2nd semester 2016/17 registration portal is now open. Undergraduate Students and registration officers are to follow the procedure stated below for registration exercise. FUTA PROCEDURE FOR STUDENTS’ REGISTRATION FOR SECOND SEMESTER 2016/2017 ACADEMIC SESSION [A] STUDENTS ➢ Go to futaonline.com.ng ➢ Click …

The post Federal University Of Technology Akure Undergraduate 2nd Semester Registration Portal 2016/2017 Open appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.