Federal University Of Technology Akure Undergraduate 2nd Semester Registration Portal 2016/2017 Open

All the Federal University of Technology Akure university community are hereby informed that 2nd semester 2016/17 registration portal is now open. Undergraduate Students and registration officers are to follow the procedure stated below for registration exercise. FUTA PROCEDURE FOR STUDENTS’ REGISTRATION FOR SECOND SEMESTER 2016/2017 ACADEMIC SESSION [A] STUDENTS ➢ Go to futaonline.com.ng ➢ Click …

The post Federal University Of Technology Akure Undergraduate 2nd Semester Registration Portal 2016/2017 Open appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

