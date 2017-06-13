Federal University Of Technology Owerri Harmattan Semester Examination 2016/2017 Scheduled.

The Vice Chancellor Of The Federal University Of Technology, Owerri wishes to inform all students to disregard the rumour of the postponement of the 2016/2017 Harmattan semester examination. The Vice Chancellor in his recent tweet debunked the rumour. Excerpt from his tweet: “Dear Students, exams will commence on Monday, June 12, 2017 as scheduled. I …

The post Federal University Of Technology Owerri Harmattan Semester Examination 2016/2017 Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

