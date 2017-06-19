Feecon 2017: Bolstering the Principles of a Free Society and Bitcoin

On June 15-17 hundreds of liberty focused individuals attended the Foundation for Economic Education’s Feecon 2017 to learn about economics, free markets, and network with like-minded thinkers who are inspired to change the world. Bitcoin.com was a proud sponsor of Feecon and got the chance to teach attendees about the decentralized currency’s attributes while also showing them why we believe Bitcoin is an innovative tool that will push freedom to new levels.

Three Days of Promoting Freedom in Atlanta Georgia

The Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) is a libertarian organization that is focused on bolstering economics and the principles of a free society. This past week FEE held a three-day gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, that saw a broad range of freedom lovers from all around the world. The event was filled with well-known speakers, exhibits, panel discussions, and liberty inspired networking. Feecon 2017 speakers included Patrick Byrne (Overstock.com), Caitlin Long (Symbiont), Magatte Wade (Tiossan), Stephen Pair (Bitpay), Jeffrey Tucker (FEE), and many more.

Alongside the speakers, students and budding entrepreneurs also got a chance to experience over 70 different sessions that incorporated “economic, ethical and legal principles of a free society.” The three days was bustling with people from all around the world who support the liberty movement and was filled with ideas from many individuals and forward-thinking groups dedicated to promoting freedom. There were many organizations providing educational resources such as Freedomfactor.org, Atlas Network, the Ayn Rand Institute, the Bastiat Society, and of course Bitcoin.com was there to provide information on the many benefits the Bitcoin network has to offer.

The Future of Bitcoin

On Saturday, June 17, Feecon participants sat in on a panel discussion that revolved around the future of Bitcoin. The panel included FEE’s Director of content Jeffrey Tucker, the CEO of Bitpay Stephen Pair, and Bitcoin.com’s COO Mate Tokay. The three gave a brief history of their backgrounds with the cryptocurrency space and answered questions on subjects like private keys, cold storage, altcoins, the Bitcoin scaling debate, and much more.

Many participants of The Future of Bitcoin panel had many questions concerning this growing and innovative landscape of cryptocurrency solutions. Furthermore, throughout the three days, many freedom lovers approached the Bitcoin.com booth to get some insight on how to use the currency, download a wallet, purchase bitcoin, and many more questions that we were delighted to answer.

A few of the Feecon 2017 attendees had only just heard about Bitcoin recently due to the price spike, and there were others who were either fluent users or heard about the technology years prior but never invested. A good majority of Feecon participants were very excited about the Bitcoin network and what it has to offer. Many individuals were looking to learn all they could from talking with us, and we were thrilled to guide them every step of the way.

Over the years bitcoin has always been embraced by individuals who hold libertarian ideals, and at Feecon 2017 it was no different. Bitcoin.com was proud to show attendees the many benefits bitcoin has to offer and its future towards helping the world build a freer society that promotes voluntary ideas, free markets, entrepreneurship for both the young and old, and sound economics.

Did you get to attend Feecon 2017 this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Bitcoin.com and Jamie Redman.

