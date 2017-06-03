Femi Fani-Kayode Blasts Lai Mohammed, Says He Need A New Brain
Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted the minister of information, Lai Mohammed saying he “needs a new brain” for asserting that government can disobey court orders on grounds of national security.
Lai Mohammed had made the statement while responding to a question on why former National Security Adviser, Dasuki Sambo and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have continued to remain in
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!