Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode: How TB Joshua’s church building was bombed [Part 1]

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, Opinion | 0 comments

A few weeks ago I tweeted that I would write an essay about the bombing of a building at Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua’s Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). Though I have been writing essays and contributing to the public discourse for over 27 years, I have never received the number of threats from known […]

Femi Fani-Kayode: How TB Joshua’s church building was bombed [Part 1]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.