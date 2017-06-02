Femi Okunnu’s claim that Lagos is a no-man’s land absolute rubbish – Smart-Cole

Veteran journalist and photographer, Sunmi Smart-Cole, has lambasted a former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, Femi Okunnu, for calling Lagos a no-man’s land. Smart-Cole, told newsmen at his residence, that the comment was “absolute rubbish”. He insisted that the territory of the Oba of Lagos ends on Lagos Island, adding that the name Eko […]

Femi Okunnu’s claim that Lagos is a no-man’s land absolute rubbish – Smart-Cole

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

