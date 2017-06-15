Fenerbahce target Ahmed Musa

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made Ahmed Musa and his Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy their primary transfer targets, according to DHA.

Fenerbahce are looking to boost their attacking ranks, with Dutchman Robin van Persie set to leave the club in the European summer and West Africans strikers Emmanuel Emenike and Moussa Sow also expected to depart.

DHA claims that the Turkish club will make an offer for the Foxes pair soon and hope that the promise of European is enough to attract them to Istanbul.

Musa, 24, signed for Leicester last season but struggled to make a major impact at the King Power Stadium. The Nigerian scored four goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The post Fenerbahce target Ahmed Musa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

