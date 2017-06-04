Ferguson: Carrick Was Designed To Be Great At United

Sir Alex Ferguson says Michael Carrick’s character made him a player that was destined to be successful at United.

Carrick has had a successful career at Manchester United since he joined from Tottenham in 2006.

The 35-year-old has won five Premier Leagues, three EFL Cups, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League, which United lifted only last month.

“One of the things that stuck out to me when we were profiling him and preparing to make a bid was that as a young boy, 16 years of age, he left home to play for West Ham,” Ferguson said, as quoted by United’s official website .

“That tells you that the boy had the confidence that he was going to make it. A 16-year-old kid from Newcastle going to east London, that’s a trek, and it impressed me.

“From the minute we bought Michael in 2006, his character has always been outstanding. He’s a football man and that character, coupled with his ability, made him a certainty to be a big success at United.”

