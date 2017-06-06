Pages Navigation Menu

Fernando Torres Attracting Interest From Several Clubs

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Former Liverpool forward Fernando Torres has received several offers to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, reports AS.

The 33-year-old wants to continue at Atleti and coach Diego Simeone has already told him that he wants him to stay put, but the striker is aware he could fall down the pecking order in the New Year once Atleti are able to register new players again.

In addition, Torres has serious offers on the table from elsewhere. Chinese outfit Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng have produced a proposal for the ex-Chelsea hitman, while Turkish championsBesiktas are also interested in him.

Mexican sides Cruz Azul and Queretaro have also made offers for the striker

Fernando Torres scored eight goals for Atletico last season in La Liga, starting 13 matches and appearing 31 times for the Madrid club.

