Fernando Torres Attracting Interest From Several Clubs

Former Liverpool forward Fernando Torres has received several offers to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, reports AS.

The 33-year-old wants to continue at Atleti and coach Diego Simeone has already told him that he wants him to stay put, but the striker is aware he could fall down the pecking order in the New Year once Atleti are able to register new players again.

In addition, Torres has serious offers on the table from elsewhere. Chinese outfit Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng have produced a proposal for the ex-Chelsea hitman, while Turkish championsBesiktas are also interested in him.

Mexican sides Cruz Azul and Queretaro have also made offers for the striker

Fernando Torres scored eight goals for Atletico last season in La Liga, starting 13 matches and appearing 31 times for the Madrid club.

The post Fernando Torres Attracting Interest From Several Clubs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

