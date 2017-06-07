FG Allays Fears Over Northern Youth’s Ultimatum To Igbos

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Federal Government said yesterday that there was no cause for alarm over the ultimatum issued by some Northern youth groups to Igbos to leave the zone.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by acting president ,Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential Vila.

The minister assured that the security agencies were on top of the situation.

He also noted that threats and counter threats by diverse groups and organisations in the country were not entirely new as they had occurred over time in the history of the nation.

“The issue of one or two groups issuing statements that is capable of destabilizeing the polity and then being responded to by another group, I think, did not just start today or did not start yesterday, what I want to assure you is that security organizations are very very much on top of this matter,” he said.

Mohammed said, however, that the matter was not discussed at yesterday’s FEC meeting.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a coalition of Northern youth groups under the aegis of “The Kaduna Declaration” had on Tuesday given Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria three months to relocate to their places of origin.

They also advised northerners residing in the South East Zone to, within three months, relocate back to the North.

“With the effective date of this declaration, which is today, Tuesday, June 06, 2017, all Igbos currently residing in any part of Northern Nigeria are hereby served notice to relocate within three months, and all northerners residing in East are advised likewise.

“All northern civil society and pressure groups are by this declaration mandated to mobilize for sustained, coordinated campaigns at their respective State Government Houses, State Houses of Assembly, Local Government Secretariats and Traditional Palaces to mount pressure for steps to be taken to ensure enforcement of the directives contained herein.

“The North hereby openly calls on the authorities and other national and international stakeholders to acknowledge this declaration by taking steps to facilitate the final dissolution of this hopeless union that has never been convenient to any of the parties.

“From today, June 6, 2017, when this proclamation is signed, the North, a critical player in the Nigerian project, hereby declares that it will no longer be disposed to coexisting with the Igbos and shall take definite steps to end the partnership by pulling out of the current federal arrangement,” said the spokesman of the group, Alhaji AbdulAziz Suleiman at a news conference in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The group hinged its submission on the the allegation that the South East had held other parts of the federation to ransom for too long.

The position by the northern group has, however, been receiving condemnation from groups and individuals across the country with some calling for the arrest of the leaders of the group calling for the break up of the country.

