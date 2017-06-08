Nigeria to issue first Diaspora bond, says DMO – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria to issue first Diaspora bond, says DMO

Nigeria to issue first Diaspora bond, says DMO
The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday announced the commencement of a global offering of Nigeria's first Diaspora Bond. DMO made this known in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from its website. It said that the nation …
