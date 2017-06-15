Pages Navigation Menu

FG Appoints Mr Eazi, Timi Dakolo as Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors (Photos)

Eazi & Timi Dakolo now Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors. The Federal Government has appointed two music acts, Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors. A statement by the Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on their influence with young Nigerians. …

The post FG Appoints Mr Eazi, Timi Dakolo as Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

