FG approves ICT roadmap 2017-2020

The Federal Executive Council has approved Information Communication Technology (ICT) roadmap that will drive the sector from 2017 to 2020z

The roadmap is a framework that will ensure the creation of 2.5million jobs and 30 percent broadband penetration among others by 2020, Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu told newsmen at the Post FEC briefing at the State House, Abuja.

ICT currently accounts for a little above 10 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product and was listed as one of the vehicles that will drive the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government.

