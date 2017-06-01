FG bans sale of cigarettes to anyone below 18 years old

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has announced the enforcement of ban on sale of cigarettes to persons under 18 years in Nigeria. This is coming as the World Health Organisation (WHO) disclosed that over 4.5 million Nigerian adults are addicted to smoking tobacco substances. Adewole made the announcement during a press briefing in […]

The post FG bans sale of cigarettes to anyone below 18 years old appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

