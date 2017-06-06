FG begins modalities to develop navigation channel in River Niger — Minister

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has said that the Federal Government has begun processes for promoting a proper channel for navigation and irrigation in the River Niger. The minister made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday in an interview with Nigeria pilot Adamu said that the project would be executed in partnership […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

