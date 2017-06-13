FG begins quick impact projects in N-Delta, says Boroh

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—Anxious over the need for sustained peace in the Niger Delta region for steady oil production, the Federal Government has begun what it calls Quick Impact projects especially in the creeks of the region.

The development follows specific directives handed down to relevant government agencies involved in the development of the region by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on the heels of his peace meetings with key stakeholders in the area.

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Brig- Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), who disclosed this during an interaction with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, named the oil-bearing communities of Gelegele and Gbaramatu Kingdom in Edo and Delta States, respectively, as some of the immediate beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s programmes.

In the same vein, the Amnesty Office has also begun the training of no fewer than 200 youths at the Samson Siasia-run Sia One Academy to extend the frontiers of peace in the region through sporting activities like football, boxing, weightlifting and track events.

Boroh explained that Niger Delta youths will benefit from the sports programme which began three weeks ago in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Boroh said: “We are looking at critical quick impact projects to be established in the creeks of the Niger Delta as one of the fallouts of the visit of the acting president to the Niger Delta. “

