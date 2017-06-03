FG committed to Bakassi IDPs — Osinbajo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG committed to Bakassi IDPs — Osinbajo
Vanguard
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured the people of Bakassi and government of Cross River that the Federal Government remains committed to addressing the plight of the displaced in Bakassi. Prof. Osinbajo gave the assurance while responding to …
Possession of arms by Bakassi militants threatens Gulf of Guinea countries
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!