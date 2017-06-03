FG committed to Bakassi IDPs — Osinbajo

By Emma Amaize, Egufe Yafugborhi & Perez Brisibe

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured the people of Bakassi and government of Cross River that the Federal Government remains committed to addressing the plight of the displaced in Bakassi.

Prof. Osinbajo gave the assurance while responding to issues raised by stakeholders at the town hall meeting in Calabar, Cross River, in continuation of the series of engagements with leaders in the Niger Delta region.

Expressing sympathy with the indigenes of Bakassi, the Acting President said.

“The ceding of Bakassi as a result of the judgement of the ICJ is a development that we all consider a loss,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande quoted Prof. Osinbajo, as saying, in statement yesterday.

He added, “But the President strongly believes that while we ruminate over the legal issues we must not allow Nigerian citizens in Ikang and elsewhere to suffer.

“The Federal Government will certainly do more and engage more with the displaced in Bakassi. This is our duty and our commitment,” he added.

On the relationship between soldiers and some residents of Bakassi, Prof.Osinbajo assured that the Federal Government “will also thoroughly investigate the issues raised on the relationship between the military, the militants and the people of Bakassi”, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

He said the Buhari administration would not hesitate to support viable programmes and initiatives that would make living better for Nigerians, adding that “the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria is one where the Federal Government partners with the States to create industrial, commercial and professional opportunities for all our citizens.”

Prof. Osinbajo further explained, “the Federal Government is certainly interested in Cross River, the President himself re-negotiated the China-EXIM loan for the Lagos-Calabar rail line and in the 2017 budget have provided for the Udokpani/Ikot Ekpene road.”

Other projects at different stages of execution in the state, he said, include: the Calabar-Ogoja road, Adiabo-Okurikang Erosion Control, Eastern Naval Command Erosion Control Project Phase 1 and NewMap Erosion Control Project at Ikot Nkebre mass slide Erosion site.

Prof. Osinbajo urged the people of the state not to relent in ensuring the unity of the state and country as they continue to set the pace in the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria.

Before going in for the town hall meeting, Prof. Osinbajo met with owners of small businesses at the ongoing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic after seeing an exhibition of made-in-Nigeria products.

The Acting President was accompanied to the forum by Ministers of Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachukwu, Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Ughuru, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winiefred Oyo-Ita, the Coordinator of the Amnesty Office, Paul Boroh, Chairma.

