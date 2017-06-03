FG confirms the outbreak of bird flu in seven states. find out the states

The Federal Government has announced the outbreak of Avian Influenza, popularly known as bird flu, is now in 123 local government areas and 800 poultry farms across the country. According to the government, six states and the Federal Capital Territory had reported the disease in 2017, adding that the last reported outbreak was from Kaduna …

