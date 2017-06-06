FG deploys 44 career-ambassadors-designate

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—THE Federal Government has deployed 44 career- ambassadors-designate to their respective countries for accreditation, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Olusola Enikaolaye, has said.

Enikanolaye, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the ambassadors were yet to resume in their different countries of assignment because of delay in agreement/agreemo.

Enikanolaye explained that agreement or agreemo was consent to the proposed ambassador deployed to a particular country, or consent from one nation to another agreeing to the appointment of an ambassador or envoy.

The Permanent secretary explained that the career ambassadors-designate would assume duties when agreements (consent) had been obtained from prospective countries.

He said: “There are three categories of ambassadors that President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved.

“The first set was announced publicly and those are the ones going to international organization in New York, Geneva and the AU in Addis Ababa.

“Prof. Mohammed Tijani, the New Permanent representative in New York has already assumed duty, Ambassador A.A Kadir, an ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva had submitted his letter of credence and assumed duty.”

“The third one is ambassador Bankole Adeoye Ambassador to the AU at Addis Ababa. He is awaiting his agreement to proceed to Addis Ababa.’’

According to him, the second category is the group of career ambassadors who have all been deployed to their respective countries of accreditation.

“However they cannot proceed until we received agreement for all of them, they are about 44 in this category.

“Agreements have started coming, the agreements are coming in bit by bit, they do not come at the same time. The third category of ambassadors is the non-career ambassadors who yet to be deployed.”

He said this was because government was yet to assign them to countries of assignment, adding that they would be assigned before the next stage of asking for agreement.

“That work is in progress, it is almost completed. As soon as that is completed, the countries to which they have been deployed will be the first to know. And, once agreement is received for each of them, we will make announcement but we will not make announcement until the countries have given consent, which is agreement.

“This where we are. We expected that all of these should be completed in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

He said the Ministry would do whatever was necessary to fast-track the process, so they would be fully installed in their missions without further delay

