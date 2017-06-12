FG directs MDAs to spend budget on made-in-Nigeria products

The Federal Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to spend more of their budgets on locally produced goods. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gave the directive when he signed the 2017 appropriation bill into law on Monday. He said the directive was to support the government’s policy on investment in critical infrastructure.

