EFCC hits back, files corruption charges against recalled judges – NAIJ.COM

EFCC hits back, files corruption charges against recalled judges
A report by The Cable indicates that the EFCC has filed corruption charges against two federal high court judges recalled recently by the NJC. Last week, the NJC announced the recall of six out of eight judges accused of corruption by the federal …
