FG Inaugurates Development Partners, Donor Agencies Coordination Group On Mining

Determined to maximise supports of international bodies and foreign governments in ensuring sustainable growth in the mining and mineral sector, the Federal Government at the weekend, inaugurated the Development Partner and Donor Agencies Coordination Group on Mining. The forum would serve as a platform where development partners and donor agencies meet to review, coordinate and synergise their programs with the aim of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of assistance provided to the mining sector. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who inaugurated the group at a meeting in Abuja, said government was doing a lot to restore the country’s lost glory in the minerals and mining sector.

