Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayemi : Minister inaugurates donor agencies in mining sector – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Fayemi : Minister inaugurates donor agencies in mining sector
Pulse Nigeria
Dr Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, performed the exercise on Friday in Abuja. Published: 4 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development play. Kayode Fayemi …
UNIDO to develop action plan on use of mercury in miningGuardian (blog)
UNIDO, FG develop plan to end use of mercury in minesThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.