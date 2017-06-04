FG Launches N4.34B Health, Nutrition Response Project In Borno

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The federal government in collaboration with Borno State government, yesterday, launched the Health and Nutrition Emergency Response (HNER) project to reduce “morbidity and mortality” by providing life-saving services to persons affected by insurgency in the state and North-east sub-region of the country.

The minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewol, disclosed this at the midterm review meeting held at the multipurpose hall of Government House, Maiduguri.

Prof Adewole said the six-month implementation of the project will be strictly based on good leadership, governance, accountability and coordination to achieve targeted emergency health responses in insurgency affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

His words ,” This response strategy is also aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality through a strengthened and well-coordinated health system response that provides essential life-saving services to over two million displaced persons in this state and affected sub-region of the north east.

“The emergency response project will achieve the objectives of accessing affected population with essential package of primary and secondary life-saving health services and strengthened capacity for disaster preparedness and response at three tiers of health system in the North-east zone emergency.”

He said already, 120 ad-hoc staff is engaged for N325 million along with 21 health partners and 25 teams in providing support for the accessible council areas of Borno State.

