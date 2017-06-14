Pages Navigation Menu

FG loses N2bn annually to unchecked activities of unregistered IT professionals

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, Technology | 0 comments

By Emeka  Aginam

PRESIDENT, Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, CPN, Prof. Vincent Asor, has said that with over 300,000 unregistered Information Technology, IT, people  engaging in one form of computer activity or the other across Federal Government agencies, departments and ministries, the federal  government may be losing N2 billion annually.

Asor who stated this while unfolding details of the 2017 IT Professionals Assembly, slated for this month in Abuja with the theme, ‘IT for good governance and economic transformation’, noted that money can be raised by the council if each of the 300,000 government workers performing different IT jobs paid N6,500 to  CPN as annual dues.

Computers and accessories

While calling on the federal government to disengage all IT practitioners who are not registered with the CPN from  government circles, Asor said the IT practice in Nigeria has the potential to make the economy strong. According to him, “It is illegal to engage in computing practice without satisfying the conditions for registration. By the nature of the profession, which makes it possible for a lot of people to use IT tools in their  day to day operations, some people are now claiming to be what they are not.”

Admitting that some  government agencies are now ready and willing to work with the Council in its regulatory role, he insisted that, “The government should write a memo mandating all its workers engaging in IT practice to register with CPN. The money raised will go back to the government. We need government support to drive this. We need government support to enforce compliance on quackery.”

