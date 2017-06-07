FG Moves To Ensure Quality Services At IDP PHCs In Borno

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has visited some health facilities at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State to ensure their functionality.

The Minister also interacted with the displaced persons at the camps and assured them that federal government would continue to provide healthcare services at the camp.

Adewole, who was accompanied by the WHO Country Director, Alemu Wondi, the Commissioner of Health, Borno State, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, the National Coordinator, Health and Nutrition Emergency Response Programme, Dr. Ngozi Azodoh and other government officials visited Teachers Village IDP Camp in Maiduguri where a good number of the displaced persons receive healthcare services.

The Minister also had a discussion with some of the ad-hoc staff providing psychosocial health service at the camp where he expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment shown by the ad-hoc staff in conducting their assignment.

Adewole had earlier visited the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital where patients with serious psychosocial problems were referred.

The Minister urged the staff of the Psychiatric Hospital to be vigilant and watchful so that they could detect new challenges on different patients especially children.

Briefing Journalists, the Minister expressed satisfaction over achievements made so far in the state.

He further disclosed that it will take the state two years to consume drugs donated to the IDPs adding that continuation of the supply will not pose a difficulty if need be.

He said, “Health and Nutrition Emergency Response actually started in February, 2017, I am highly impressed with what we are doing. We have come to review what we have done, access the progress and the impact and tinker with the plan so that we can become perfect”.

“We know that the programme cannot end in 6 months, the drugs that we brought to Borno would last them for the next two years, we are quite confident that extending it would not be as costly as the initial flag-off, we don’t have to buy new ambulances, we are not buying new delivery trucks, we are not buying new drugs, what we need to do is just to keep the personnel and some money for logistics.

Speaking, The World Health Organizations Country Representative, Dr Alemu Wondi said that he decided to join the Minister’s inspection tour to get first-hand information on what the team from the federal ministry of health was doing in Borno State.

He also said that WHO has team members reaching out to communities that are far from health facilities in the state.

