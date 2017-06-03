FG: No going back on Paris Agreement – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
FG: No going back on Paris Agreement
Daily Trust
The federal government says it is committed to the provisions of the Paris Agreement to fight climate change despite the withdrawal of the United States of America. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States would withdraw from …
Damn the federal torpedoes, full speed ahead
Nigeria is not pulling out of Paris Agreement – FG
FG: Nigeria is Committed to Paris Agreement
