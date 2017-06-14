FG Okays Completion Of Baro River Port

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Federal government has approved the completion of Baro River Port in Niger State.

This was disclosed by the minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi after the Federal executive council meeting presided over by acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

He was joined at the briefing by Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, Finance minister, Kemi Adesoun and Minister of power works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

According to Amaechi,the cost is not more than N500million as there are just completion equipment.

“We got an approval for the completion of Baro River Port, the council deliberated on three major contract that will assist us in the completion which is the purchase of forklifts. We hope that in the next four to six months we should be able to complete the Baro River Port.”

“The minister of works was also directed to look at the roads leading to the River Port while on the other side we will look at the revival of the narrow gauge to the Port”,he said.

When asked why the acting President has not sworn in the two new ministers, Information minister said “Am not sure whether we’ve had the communication from National Assembly. But what I’d do is that I’d probably ask from the acting president or the liaison officer then I’d come and give the you feedback.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Senate has screened and confirmed Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as ministers, following their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari in March.

Ocheni is from Kogi State which has not had anyone in the Federal Executive Council, as constitutionally required, since the death of James Ocholi in an accident last year.

Hassan, Gombe State, is to replace Amina Mohammed who left Nigeria’s public service to take up top responsibility at the United Nations.

On her part, Finance Minister said the council approved and permission was granted to sign a multilateral convention to implement tax treaty related matters to prevent us prevent base erosion and profit shifting.

She explained that the administration is very focused on revenue generation and mobilisation and part of that work is to improve our tax collection.

She added:One of the means by which major companies evade is a practice called base erosion and profit shifting which means that the profit that was made in Nigeria using accounting methods shift it to acountry that has little or no tax.

“So really the country in which profit was generated doesn’t get tax, they go and declare those profits in a country that has very low tax.There is a contact among the G20 countries and the OECD to end this

and Nigeria was part of those who negotiated this convention and todaycouncil gave us permission to go and sign the conventions.”

