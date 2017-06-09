Pages Navigation Menu

FG postpones ‘Smart Cities Nigeria Summit’ – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


FG postpones 'Smart Cities Nigeria Summit'
The Federal Government has postponed the 'Smart Cities Nigeria Summit' scheduled to hold in July. Shittu adebayo. Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the summit would also offer stakeholders opportunity to …

