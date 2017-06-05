FG posts career Ambassadors to 44 countries

The Federal Government has posted 44 career Ambassadors-designate to their respective countries of accreditation. This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Olusola Enikaolaye, in Abuja. According to him, the envoys would, however, not resume in their countries of assignment until agreements have been obtained from the prospective countries. He […]

