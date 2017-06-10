Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG releases details of Paris Club refunds to states – Naija247news

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

FG releases details of Paris Club refunds to states
Naija247news
The federal government has finally released a breakdown of the first tranche of Paris Club refunds paid to states to date. The payments, totalling N516.38 billion, were made to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory upon the approval of
Nigeria Releases Details Of How Paris Club Refund Was Shared Among States360Nobs.com
FG releases details of first tranche Paris Club N516.38b refund to statesGuardian (blog)
FG releases details of Paris Club refunds to states, FCTThe News
The Eagle Online
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.