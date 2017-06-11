FG releases N3.7bn for school feeding in 9 states

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Government Sunday said that it has released N3, 770, 688, 144 for the feeding of 1, 287, 270 school children in nine states under the HomeGrown School Feeding Programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Investment Programme.



A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande in Abuja, Sunday, stated that about 14,574 cooks have been hired for the smooth implementation of the programme, which is projected to cover over three million pupils in 2017.

According to the statement, the nine benefitting states that have already received various sums in tranches from the programme are Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Delta and Abia.

The post FG releases N3.7bn for school feeding in 9 states appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

