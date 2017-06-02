Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG requires N2.98bn to curb armyworm infestation of farms

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it requires N2.98 billion to curb the armyworm infestation of farmlands across the country. Mike Kanu, the Deputy Director, Horticulture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this in Abuja at a meeting with Commissioners for Agriculture from the 36 states on Thursday. He warned that the country might experience…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG requires N2.98bn to curb armyworm infestation of farms appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.