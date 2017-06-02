FG requires N2.98bn to curb armyworm infestation of farms

The Federal Government says it requires N2.98 billion to curb the armyworm infestation of farmlands across the country. Mike Kanu, the Deputy Director, Horticulture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this in Abuja at a meeting with Commissioners for Agriculture from the 36 states on Thursday. He warned that the country might experience…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG requires N2.98bn to curb armyworm infestation of farms appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

