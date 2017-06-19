FG shuts Apapa Road for one year – Fashola

– Dangote, Flour Mills undertake to reconstruct highway with N4.34b Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, has said a section of the Apapa Wharf area would be shut down for one year in order to make its reconstruction possible. He stated this at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and handing over […]

