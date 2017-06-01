FG signs 2 Laws to ease MSMEs access to credit

FEDERAL government has signed into law two bills from the National Assembly that will ultimately facilitate access to more affordable credit for Nigerians. The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who spoke through his Senior Media Aide, Laolu Akande, the bills which have now become ‘Acts’ are the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act, 2017 (otherwise known […]

