FG, Dangote Sign N4.3bn MoU For Rebuilding Of Apapa Wharf Road – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business


Leadership Newspapers

FG, Dangote Sign N4.3bn MoU For Rebuilding Of Apapa Wharf Road
Leadership Newspapers
The federal government and Dangote Flour Mills companies yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a two kilometres road between the Nigerian Port Authority and the end of the bridge for a period of one year. The Minister of …
