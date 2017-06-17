FG, Dangote Sign N4.3bn MoU For Rebuilding Of Apapa Wharf Road – Leadership Newspapers
FG, Dangote Sign N4.3bn MoU For Rebuilding Of Apapa Wharf Road
The federal government and Dangote Flour Mills companies yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a two kilometres road between the Nigerian Port Authority and the end of the bridge for a period of one year. The Minister of …
