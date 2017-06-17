FG signs N4.34bn MoU for reconstruction of Apapa Wharf road project – Daily Trust
FG signs N4.34bn MoU for reconstruction of Apapa Wharf road project
Daily Trust
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Saturday signed a N4.34 Billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dangote Group and other stakeholders for the reconstruction of Apapa Wharf Road. The project is to be funded …
