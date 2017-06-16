Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG spends N200bn on road development in 2016 – Adeosun – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

FG spends N200bn on road development in 2016 – Adeosun
Nigeria Today
Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, said the Federal Government invested the sum of N200 billion on roads in 2016. According to the minister, the amount is part of N1.2 trillion earmarked for capital projects to ensure ease of doing business

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.