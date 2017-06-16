FG spends N200bn on road development in 2016 – Adeosun – Nigeria Today
FG spends N200bn on road development in 2016 – Adeosun
Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, said the Federal Government invested the sum of N200 billion on roads in 2016. According to the minister, the amount is part of N1.2 trillion earmarked for capital projects to ensure ease of doing business …
