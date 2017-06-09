FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola
Leadership Newspapers
The minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that 340 megawatts of electricity would be added to the nationalgrid on or before December. Fashola said this, yesterday, during his inspection tour of Afam Power Plant in Oyibo …
Afam power station'll generate 340MW by December – FG
Senate summons Fashola over abandoned N120bn Bodo/Bonny Road
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!