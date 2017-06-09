FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola – Leadership Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola

FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola
The minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that 340 megawatts of electricity would be added to the nationalgrid on or before December. Fashola said this, yesterday, during his inspection tour of Afam Power Plant in Oyibo …
