Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA
The minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that 340 megawatts of electricity would be added to the nationalgrid on or before December.
Fashola said this, yesterday, during his inspection tour of Afam Power Plant in Oyibo local government area of Rivers State, as part of Federal Government Power Sector Recovery Programme.
He said the 340 megawatts of electricity would be generated from Afamn power plant alone while another 270 megawatts would be generated from same facility before end of 2018.
The minister stated that the Afam facility has about 1,000 megawatts of installed capacity which has underperformed due to years of neglect  by previous governments.
Fashola said, “Afam 1 to 5 power plants is currently producing about 100 megawatts which is as a result of failure to maintain the facility over the years.
“We are here to assess the progress of the work we have been doing in the last 17 to 18 months aimed to get the facility back to its optimumcapacity.
“The Afam 5 plant is currently being rehabilitated in collaboration with General Electric to restore 240 megawatts to the facility.
“All the turbine and equipment needed for the project are already in the country while the only challenge we are facing is the access road, logistic and few other things that we came to assess.
“We think that we will add 240 megawatts and another 100 megawatts before December with addition of 276 megawatts in 2018 from Afam power plant alone.”
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari administration inherited debt running into billions owed to companies which supplied gas to power plants in the country.

The post FG To Add 340 Megawatts To Power Grid Before December – Fashola appeared first on leadership.ng.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.