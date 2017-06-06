Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Communications’ bank underway, says Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Communications' bank underway, says Osinbajo
The Nation Newspaper
THE Federal Government has perfected plans to establish a Communication Bank to finance ICT Companies in Nigeria and rapidly improve the development of infrastructures in the sector, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday. Speaking at the …
FG to establish ICT development bankNational Accord
Federal Government To Setup A $1bn ICT CompanyNTA News
FG to build $1bn ICT coy in Nigeria – OsinbajoDaily Trust

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.