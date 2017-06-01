FG to establish special schools for girls, women soon – Minister

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Jummai Al-hassan has disclosed plans by the federal government to establish special schools for girls and women across the country.

The Minister disclosed during a working visit to Katsina state on official sensitization of women on Federal government social investment programmes, saying the school will serve the purpose of Adult education and literacy among the women.

Al-Hassan said already the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu is working on modalities to establish the schools which will address issues of women who ones went to school and drop out at a point due to one reason or the other.

She pleaded with the traditional leaders and men to allow their women to go to school saying a well informed woman is a well informed society.

The Women Minister uged them to stop sending their female wards for street hawking saying it exposes them to danger of becoming irresponsible, early marriage which can lead to VVF where the female child is not ripe for marriage.

She unfounded several government intervention in place for women in the country sighting instance with the Federal Government plan to disburse a sum of N140 billion for women empowerment through govt programme – Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP.

She said they advised President Buhari not to empower women given them sewing machine, dryer and so on because as most women collect and at the spot sale it to the buyers but instead government should give them loan which after using the money to do business and on turning the money, they refund the money collected.

The Women Minister however continued when she said government has also empowered women with the school feeding introduced where the federal government gave an order that farm produce used for the programme must be from the communities the schools are located and women into farming are patronized and on the other women are empowered through cooking of the foods.

Earlier, in her address, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Badiya Hassan Mashi said already over 13,000 women have indicated interest in the GEEP scheme in the state.

The post FG to establish special schools for girls, women soon – Minister appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

