FG to establish special schools for married women

The Federal Government will establish special schools for women who abandoned school to get married, Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has said. “All women that married at early age will have the opportunity to continue with their education from their husbands houses. “The schools will be in two categories so as to avoid problems emanating from the establishment of the schools.

