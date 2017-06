FG To Establish Special Schools For Married Women

The Federal Government will establish special schools for women who abandoned school to get married, Minister of Women Affairs has said.

“All women that married at early age will have the opportunity to continue with their education from their husbands houses.

“The schools will be in two categories so as to avoid problems emanating from the establishment of the schools.

“The first category is for those who started their schooling but due to one reason or the other dropped out.

“The other category is for the Adult Literacy classes that will be established in all local governments to assist women attain certain literacy level.

“In the Adult literacy schools, the women will also be empowered with skills training during their lessons.

“The women will be trained how to make soap, local soft drink, candle, pomade, cake, local hair dressing, tailoring and other small businesses.” the minister told newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Alhassan appealed to religious and traditional leaders to continue supporting ongoing efforts to boost the enrollment of the girl-child into schools nationwide.

She said that the education of female children was very important as such the leaders should encourage parents to send them to school.

The post FG To Establish Special Schools For Married Women appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

