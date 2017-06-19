Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG unveils $300m home scheme – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

FG unveils $300m home scheme
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government has unveiled a $300 million World Bank loan facility to support new housing scheme known as the National Housing Finance Programme (NHFP). The initiative, according to the Deputy Director, Other Financial Institutions of the …
Against All Odds… The Man Who Tamed US Dollar360Nobs.com
Nigeria: Emefiele and Three 'Troublesome' Years At CBNAllAfrica.com
Emefiele: It's time for all Nigerians to own homesTheCable

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.