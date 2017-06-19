FG unveils $300m home scheme – The Nation Newspaper
FG unveils $300m home scheme
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government has unveiled a $300 million World Bank loan facility to support new housing scheme known as the National Housing Finance Programme (NHFP). The initiative, according to the Deputy Director, Other Financial Institutions of the …
