Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG urged to enforce ban on sale of cigarettes to under-aged

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative (MHEI), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has urged the Federal Government to ensure strict monitoring of the ban on sale of cigarettes to persons under 18 years. Mr Ameh Zion, the President of MHEI, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday. Zion said that only strict monitoring would ensure total compliance to the stipulations of the ban by marketers, distributors and sellers of cigarettes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.