FG urged to enforce ban on sale of cigarettes to under-aged

The Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative (MHEI), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has urged the Federal Government to ensure strict monitoring of the ban on sale of cigarettes to persons under 18 years. Mr Ameh Zion, the President of MHEI, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday. Zion said that only strict monitoring would ensure total compliance to the stipulations of the ban by marketers, distributors and sellers of cigarettes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

