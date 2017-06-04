FG Vows To Punish Those Responsible For Fake News – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
FG Vows To Punish Those Responsible For Fake News
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Federal Government has expressed concern about the rising cases of fake news in the country, saying the development is a threat to the nation's unity. Reacting to the false news of bomb blasts in Abuja and Lagos, which were widely circulated in the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!