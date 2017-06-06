Pages Navigation Menu

FG warns Nigerians over worsening cases of fake news

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

FEDERAL Government has urged Nigerians to be extra vigilant in view of the worsening cases of fake news being spread by unscrupulous persons who are bent on destabilising the polity and causing disunity among the country’s various ethnic and religious groups. In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, […]

